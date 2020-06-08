TODAY: Showers likely, then periods of showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 1 p.m. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. High near 82. Breezy, with an east wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph.  TONIGHT: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1 a.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Southwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. WEDNESDAY: A 50 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 71. WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 58.

