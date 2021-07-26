TODAY: Sunny, with a high near 91. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. TONIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 70. South wind around 5 mph. WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. WEDNESDAY NIGHT: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 63.
Weather
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Henry Bartels, 80, of Clinton, formerly of Camanche, died Saturday, July 24, 2021 at Eagle Point Nursing Home. Arrangements are pending at Snell-Zornig Funeral Home & Crematory.
ACKLEY [mdash] Robert "Bob" Ronald Peterson was born May 13,1944 to Carl and Emma Peterson in Mansfield, Mo. In 1961 he joined the United States Army where he served in Vietnam. Upon returning home, he met his beloved Georgina "Gina" Timper. Bob and Gina were United in marriage September 12,…
Most Popular
Articles
- Former employee charged with stealing wrenches from Custom-Pak
- Clinton woman charged with ongoing criminal conduct
- City announces road closures for RAGBRAI's arrival July 31
- Camanche High School principal resigns
- RAGBRAI 2021 rolling across state
- Pekin man loses control of vehicle, drives through cornfield
- Man convicted of selling meth ordered to Salvation Army program
- Shaffer will lead Camanche Middle, High schools
- City of Clinton building permits
- Judge denies motion to suppress evidence in drug case
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.