TODAY: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47. South wind 5 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight. FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. CHRISTMAS DAY: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45. SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.
Weather
Obituaries
Glenn A. Williams, 65, of Maquoketa, Iowa, died Monday at the University of Iowa Hospital, Iowa City. Arrangements are pending at the Camanche Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral Home & Crematory.
Doris J. Niemann, 92, of Asbury, Iowa formerly of Camanche passed away Tuesday, November 21, 2021. Services are being planned for Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at the Camanche Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory.
Wade Patrick Hemphill, 72, of Clinton passed away Friday, December 17, 2021 at his home. Arrangements are pending at Snell-Zornig Funeral Home & Crematory.
