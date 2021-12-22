TODAY: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47. South wind 5 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight. FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. CHRISTMAS DAY: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45. SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Tags

Trending Video