TODAY: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 1 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 70. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible. TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy. SATURDAY NIGHT: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 57. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 90%. SUNDAY: A 40 percent chance of showers before 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 66. SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.

