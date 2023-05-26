TODAY: Sunny, with a high near 79. East wind 5 to 10 mph. TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. East wind 5 to 10 mph. SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. MONDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. MONDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.

