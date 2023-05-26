TODAY: Sunny, with a high near 79. East wind 5 to 10 mph. TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. East wind 5 to 10 mph. SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. MONDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. MONDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.
Weather
Taste Traveler
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Three arrested during attempted murder investigation
- School district mourns student's death
- Torres announces grand reopening of The Grove
- Ski Bellevue announces 2023 schedule
- LyondellBasell employee repurposing for a purpose
- Northeast's Bird finds gold in 100 M Dash; Clinton's Angel takes 3rd in 100 M Dash
- CCDA floats donation to Clinton Area Showboat Theater
- Clinton County District Court Activity
- Newest mural a partnership between Synergy, Clinton National Bank
- Accident reports
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.