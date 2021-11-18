TODAY: Increasing clouds, with a high near 41. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. South wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. SATURDAY: Partly sunny, with a high near 51. SATURDAY NIGHT: A 30 percent chance of rain after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 48. SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 21.

Tags

Trending Video