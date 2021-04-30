TODAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a southwest wind 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. TONIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 59. Breezy, with a southwest wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. SUNDAY: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. SUNDAY NIGHT: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 60. Chance of precipitation is 90%. MONDAY: Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. Chance of precipitation is 70%. MONDAY NIGHT: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47.

