TODAY: A chance of rain and snow before 11 a.m., then a chance of rain. Cloudy, with a high near 41. Northwest wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. West wind 5 to 10 mph. FRIDAY: Partly sunny, with a high near 50. Breezy. FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 27. Blustery. SATURDAY: Sunny, with a high near 43. Breezy. SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 22.
