TODAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 57. Light east wind becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the morning. TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. East wind around 5 mph. FRIDAY: Sunny, with a high near 59. FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 35. SATURDAY: Sunny, with a high near 62. SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.

