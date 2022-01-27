TODAY: Sunny, with a high near 13. Wind chill values as low as -15. North wind around 5 mph becoming west in the afternoon. TONIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around -3. Wind chill values as low as -15. West wind around 5 mph becoming south after midnight. SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 25. SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 13. SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 25. SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10.
Weather
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
North Little Rock [mdash] David Frank Halbach died January 7, 2022, at his home in North Little Rock, Arkansas. He was born in Clinton on January 30, 1936 to Edward and Lewella Halbach. After graduating from Clinton High School in 1953, he attended the University of Iowa, graduating from law…
Arnold E. Outzen, 94 of Clinton passed away Monday, January 24, 2022 at the Alverno. Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes are assisting the family with arrangements. Full obituary will be in Saturday's paper.
Most Popular
Articles
- LyondellBasell: No cause for concern in connection with Wednesday night's boom
- Kinkaid re-enters wrestling in dominant comeback fashion
- Wolfe will not seek re-election to Iowa House
- A HELPING HAND: Clinton hardware store rises to top in fundraising campaign
- University of Iowa 2021 fall semester dean's list honorees announced
- Determann announces bid for Iowa House
- Eagles Club's possible restart on the horizon
- Federal court: Iowa may enforce mask ban in most schools
- Railroad contract talks head for mediation after impasse
- Bob Lueders Invitational: A Saturday of tradition
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.