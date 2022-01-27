TODAY: Sunny, with a high near 13. Wind chill values as low as -15. North wind around 5 mph becoming west in the afternoon. TONIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around -3. Wind chill values as low as -15. West wind around 5 mph becoming south after midnight. SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 25. SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 13. SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 25. SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10.

Tags

Trending Video