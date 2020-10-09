TODAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. East wind 10 to 15 mph. SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. SUNDAY NIGHT: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. MONDAY: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1 p.m., then a chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 45.
