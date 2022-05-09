TODAY: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7 a.m., then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%. TONIGHT: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. South wind 5 to 10 mph. WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. THURSDAY: Sunny, with a high near 91. THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 68.

Tags

Trending Video