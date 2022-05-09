Clinton, IA (52732)

Today

Windy early...variable clouds with thunderstorms, especially late. Low 69F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Windy early...variable clouds with thunderstorms, especially late. Low 69F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Higher wind gusts possible.