TODAY: A 40 percent chance of rain, mainly after 3 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. North wind 5 to 10 mph. TONIGHT: Rain and sleet, possibly mixed with snow and freezing rain before 2 a.m., then snow, possibly mixed with sleet between 2 and 4 a.m., then snow. Low around 27. Blustery, with a north wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. Little or no ice accumulation expected. SATURDAY: Snow. High near 30. Blustery. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of around 3 inches. SATURDAY NIGHT: Snow, mainly before midnight. The snow could be heavy at times. Low around 11. Blustery. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of around 4 inches.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.