Clinton, IA (52732)

Today

Mainly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 32F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph, becoming NNW and decreasing to 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Mainly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 32F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph, becoming NNW and decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.