TODAY: Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph after midnight. SUNDAY: Sunny, with a high near 71. SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 50. MONDAY: Sunny, with a high near 66. MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 44.
