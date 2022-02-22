TODAY: Partly sunny, with a high near 25. Wind chill values as low as -5. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. TONIGHT: A 20 percent chance of snow after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. THURSDAY: A 50 percent chance of snow after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 29. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible. THURSDAY NIGHT: Snow likely, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible. FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 28. FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 13.
Weather
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Daniel Lee "Sully" Sullivan, 74, of Clinton died Sunday, February 20, 2021 at Manor Care, Davenport, IA. Arrangements are pending at the Clinton Chapel Snell-Zornig.
Most Popular
Articles
- A 'dive bar' with a twist: Springers opens in downtown Fulton
- Goose Lake man accused of fatally running down girlfriend
- Wiley earns promotion, taking over for Maquoketa State Bank-bound McGarry
- STATE: Camanche’s Kinkaid wins 145-pound title
- DISTRICTS: Camanche, Northeast set stage for district final showdown
- Goose Lake man charged with vehicular homicide in girlfriend's death
- AMERICAN HEART MONTH: Evidence points to COVID infection link to long-term heart risks
- Solar project hits zoning bump
- Follow Iowa and Illinois state wrestling tournaments
- Skate park upgrade options rolled out
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.