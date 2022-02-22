TODAY: Partly sunny, with a high near 25. Wind chill values as low as -5. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. TONIGHT: A 20 percent chance of snow after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. THURSDAY: A 50 percent chance of snow after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 29. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible. THURSDAY NIGHT: Snow likely, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible. FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 28. FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 13.

