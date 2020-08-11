TODAY: Sunny, with a high near 84. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. TONIGHT: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light in the evening. THURSDAY: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. THURSDAY NIGHT: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. FRIDAY: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.

