TODAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 33. Wind chill values as low as -5. Breezy, with a south wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 10. Wind chill values as low as -5. Blustery, with a southwest wind 15 to 20 mph becoming northwest in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. SATURDAY: Sunny, with a high near 25. SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 21. SUNDAY: Sunny, with a high near 49. SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31.

