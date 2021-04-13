TODAY: Areas of frost before 8 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 48. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph. TONIGHT: Areas of frost between midnight and 3 a.m. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 34. Northwest wind around 10 mph. THURSDAY: Areas of frost between 7 and 8 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 52. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph. THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40.
