TODAY: Sunny, with a high near 86. East wind around 5 mph. TONIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 68. South wind around 5 mph. SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Heat index values as high as 101. South wind 5 to 10 mph. SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. SUNDAY: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. SUNDAY NIGHT: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
