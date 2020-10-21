TODAY: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 11 a.m, then scattered showers and thunderstorms between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. High near 73. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. TONIGHT: Showers and thunderstorms likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 1 a.m. Low around 43. South wind around 15 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. FRIDAY: Showers likely, mainly before 7 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 48. SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37.
