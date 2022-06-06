TODAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. North wind around 5 mph. TONIGHT: A chance of showers between 1 and 4 a.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Increasing clouds, with a low around 58. East wind around 5 mph becoming south in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 50%. WEDNESDAY: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. Chance of precipitation is 70%. WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 53. THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. THURSDAY NIGHT: A 40 percent chance of showers after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58.
Weather
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- City: Smith Brothers building will be demolished
- Camanche man sentenced to 15 years in prison in sex abuse case
- Jeeps roll into Clinton
- Man charged with vandalizing pool
- Man who killed 2 outside Iowa church faced harassment case
- HONOR ROLL: Northeast Middle and High schools
- 'Sister Act' opens Showboat season
- CHS graduates 180 students
- Clinton native Alex Hoppe racking up the accolades in his senior year at UNC Greensboro
- LumberKings bounce back, take second game against CornBelters
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.