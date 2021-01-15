TODAY: A chance of snow before 11 a.m., then scattered flurries between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 33. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. TONIGHT: A 20 percent chance of snow after midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 23. West wind 5 to 10 mph. SUNDAY: A 50 percent chance of snow. Cloudy, with a high near 30. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible. SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16. MONDAY: Partly sunny, with a high near 28. MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20.
