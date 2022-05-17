TODAY: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 10 a.m., then a chance of showers between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight. THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. THURSDAY NIGHT: Showers likely, mainly after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Chance of precipitation is 60%. FRIDAY: A 40 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. FRIDAY NIGHT: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.
MESA [mdash]Larry Neal Moldermaker passed away September 1, 2021 from injuries sustained in an auto accident in Mesa, AZ where he resided. He was born September 15, 1942 to George and Ellamae (Voss) Moldermaker of Fulton, IL. Larry graduated from Fulton High School in 1960 with academic hono…
Diana (Gossard) VanZuiden, 76 Clinton, IA, died Sunday, March 13, 2022, at the University of Iowa Hospital. Cremation rites have been accorded. Celebration of Life held Sunday May 29th at Cattail Park, Fulton 1:00 - 3:00 PM.
