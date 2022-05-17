TODAY: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 10 a.m., then a chance of showers between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight. THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. THURSDAY NIGHT: Showers likely, mainly after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Chance of precipitation is 60%.  FRIDAY: A 40 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. FRIDAY NIGHT: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.

