TODAY: Scattered showers, then periods of showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 10 a.m. High near 74. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 100%. TONIGHT: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10 p.m., then a slight chance of showers between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 54. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. FRIDAY: Sunny, with a high near 70. FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 51.
