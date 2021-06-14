TODAY: Sunny, with a high near 86. Light northwest wind becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the morning. TONIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 57. East wind around 5 mph. WEDNESDAY: Sunny, with a high near 84. WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 59. THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. THURSDAY NIGHT: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.
Weather
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Daryl "Big Motors" Glahn, 85, Charlotte, died June 11th. Services will be held 11:00 AM Tuesday, June 15th at Ascension Lutheran Church Goose Lake. Visitation 3:00 to 7:00 Monday at Ascension Lutheran. See Daryl's obit at www.papefh.com.
Most Popular
Articles
- Naeve Family Beef marks start of construction
- South Fourth will become two-lane street
- Kayaker extols the beauty of the Mississippi during world record attempt
- Traffic stop leads to drug charges
- City sues contractor for breach of contract
- City picks up titles to two abandoned properties
- Iowa ranked as quickest state in nation to recover from COVID-19
- Conklin charged with meth offense
- Clinton High School announces honor roll
- CRIME WATCH: Clinton Police Department
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.