TODAY: Snow. High near 24. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches possible. TONIGHT: Snow likely, mainly before midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 12. Wind chill values as low as zero. North wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible. SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 20. SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 4. MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 11. MONDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around -7.
