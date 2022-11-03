TODAY: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 7 a.m. High near 70. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. TONIGHT: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 46. Breezy, with a south wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. SATURDAY: A 40 percent chance of showers before 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 57. Breezy. SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 42. SUNDAY: Sunny, with a high near 62. SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 40.

