TODAY: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 7 a.m. High near 70. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. TONIGHT: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 46. Breezy, with a south wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. SATURDAY: A 40 percent chance of showers before 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 57. Breezy. SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 42. SUNDAY: Sunny, with a high near 62. SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 40.
Weather
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Assenmacher's journey continues on latest episode of 'Survivor'
- MercyOne Clinton welcomes nurse practitioner to family practice
- TASTE TRAVELER: Harvest Bakery and More draws diners to Erie
- Halloween events
- Clinton woman missing for a week found
- Going to win $1.2B Powerball prize? Consider not taking cash
- Iowa Utilities Board approves electric generating certificates for 2 local solar projects
- LyondellBasell emergency preparedness drill is Wednesday
- Immanuel Lutheran congregants gift closing church's funds
- Tim McGraw, Jelly Roll, Mitchell Tenpenny to headline Tailgate N' Tallboys festival
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.