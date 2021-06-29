TODAY: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 a.m., then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 20%. TONIGHT: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm. THURSDAY: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. THURSDAY NIGHT: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Mostly clear, with a low around 59. FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 58.

