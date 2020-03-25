TODAY: A 30 percent chance of rain after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon. TONIGHT: A 30 percent chance of rain. Cloudy, with a low around 40. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. FRIDAY: A 50 percent chance of rain. Cloudy, with a high near 54. FRIDAY NIGHT: Rain. Low around 47. Chance of precipitation is 90%.
Weather
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Coronavirus continues to invade Illinois and Iowa
- Food left on stove destroys home
- CGH Medical Center closes clinics temporarily
- Sheriff issues rules to apply or renew weapons permits
- Clinton County District Court Activity
- MercyOne Clinton nurse recognized as one of Iowa's Great Nurses
- Conservation director placed on leave
- Driscoll's inaugural year earns him honor
- Clinton County District Court Activity
- Board of Supervisors OK travel policy
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.