TODAY: A slight chance of showers between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m., then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Increasing clouds, with a high near 72. TONIGHT: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before 7 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. THURSDAY: Partly sunny, with a high near 60. THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. FRIDAY: Partly sunny, with a high near 57. FRIDAY NIGHT: Areas of frost after 5 a.m. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 35.
Weather
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Sylvester Tebbe, Maquoketa, formerly of Spragueville, died Sunday, October 17, 2021. Funeral mass will be Thursday, October 21, at 11:00am at St Joseph's Catholic Church, Preston. Visitation will be 8:30am-10:45am prior to the service.
William McClain, 80, of Clinton passed away at MercyOne Clinton. Arrangements are pending at the Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory.
Most Popular
Articles
- Fulton City Council clears way for new brewery
- Clinton Fire Department promotes two
- Clinton County District Court Activity
- Clinton County District Court Activity
- Clinton's school enrollment drops as population declines
- Muscatine man found guilty in fatal stabbing at party
- Jail population exceeds pre-COVID numbers
- Information Referral, Benevolent Society move to former Salvation Army building
- Camanche mayoral candidates weigh in on city issues
- Clinton County District Court activity
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.