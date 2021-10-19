TODAY: A slight chance of showers between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m., then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Increasing clouds, with a high near 72. TONIGHT: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before 7 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. THURSDAY: Partly sunny, with a high near 60. THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. FRIDAY: Partly sunny, with a high near 57. FRIDAY NIGHT: Areas of frost after 5 a.m. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 35.

Tags

Trending Video