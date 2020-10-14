TODAY: Mostly cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 54. Northwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. TONIGHT: Clear, with a low around 31. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light west after midnight. FRIDAY: Sunny, with a high near 57. FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63. SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40.
