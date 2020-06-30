TODAY: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. TONIGHT: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. THURSDAY: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.

