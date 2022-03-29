TODAY: Rain and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 63. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. TONIGHT: Rain likely before 4 a.m., then a chance of rain and snow. Some thunder is also possible. Cloudy, with a low around 33. West wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. THURSDAY: A chance of rain and snow before noon, then a chance of rain between noon and 1 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 40. Chance of precipitation is 30%. THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 27. FRIDAY: Sunny, with a high near 49. FRIDAY NIGHT: A chance of rain and snow after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

