TODAY: Rain and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 63. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. TONIGHT: Rain likely before 4 a.m., then a chance of rain and snow. Some thunder is also possible. Cloudy, with a low around 33. West wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. THURSDAY: A chance of rain and snow before noon, then a chance of rain between noon and 1 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 40. Chance of precipitation is 30%. THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 27. FRIDAY: Sunny, with a high near 49. FRIDAY NIGHT: A chance of rain and snow after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Weather
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
WEBSTER [mdash] Richard A. Benson (Dick), 75, of League City, TX, passed away Wednesday, March 23, 2022. Dick was born August 29, 1946 to John and Ruth Benson. After graduating high school he served in the United States Navy and was a Vietnam Veteran. After serving his country, Dick and his …
Most Popular
Articles
- Local, state authorities investigating discovery of dead body in Clinton
- 'A real sky-lighter': Remembering the Paaske Furniture fire
- Morrison police Investigating fatal motor vehicle crash
- CCDA grant boosts Andover fire station improvements
- First Central State Bank announces promotion
- CHAPY Boys Basketball Player of the Year finalists set
- Geek Squad renewal - another phishing scam
- Whiteside sheriff releases name of inmate who died at jail
- Clinton native hired as Illinois' coach following success at Dayton
- Authorities release names of four killed in Wednesday crash
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.