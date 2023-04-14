TODAY: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. TONIGHT: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. SUNDAY: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 1 p.m., then showers likely. High near 54. Chance of precipitation is 80%. SUNDAY NIGHT: Rain showers likely before 4 a.m., then a chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Little or no snow accumulation expected. MONDAY: A 30 percent chance of snow showers before 7 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 52. Breezy. MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 32. Breezy.
Weather
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Clinton woman wins $50,000 lottery prize
- Man found unresponsive in burning vehicle, pronounced dead at MercyOne
- BUILDING TO BREW: Great Revivalist close to opening doors
- MLB Standings
- LOOKING AHEAD: Futuristic mural will adorn Clinton's stadium
- CAST: The shows will go on
- Angel, Sattler, Moeller, Seeser and Simpson highlight Assumption Co-Ed Invitational
- MLB Standings
- Howes and Jefferies Realtors celebrates 100 years in business
- Clinton man charged with first-degree robbery
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.