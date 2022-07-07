TODAY: Showers likely, mainly before 9 a.m. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. TONIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 60. Northeast wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. SATURDAY: Sunny, with a high near 80. SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 58. SUNDAY: Sunny, with a high near 81. SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 65.

Tags

Trending Video