TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. East wind 5 to 10 mph. TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 48. East wind 5 to 10 mph. WEDNESDAY: Sunny, with a high near 77. WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. THURSDAY: Partly sunny, with a high near 79. THURSDAY NIGHT: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.
- One dead in motorcycle crash in Clinton County
- SHERIFF: Boy injured in playhouse fire in Charlotte
- Demolition continues in Strand Theater block
- CHS students 'commit to complete'
- Local law enforcement targeted by swatting call
- Dykstra chosen Dutch Days' grand marshal
- River Queens take fourth at MAC Championships in Davenport
- Clinton County man wins $100,000 lottery prize
- Clinton County man sentenced to 40 years in prison for sex abuse, exploitation
- A NEW LOOK: Five Clinton businesses reap benefits of facade grant program
