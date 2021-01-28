TODAY: Partly sunny, with a high near 26. Wind chill values as low as zero. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a steady temperature around 24. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. SATURDAY: Snow likely after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 33. Southeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible. SATURDAY NIGHT: Snow. The snow could be heavy at times. Low around 28. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches possible.

