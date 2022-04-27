TODAY: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after 4 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55. Southeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. TONIGHT: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. FRIDAY: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. FRIDAY NIGHT: Showers likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 10 p.m. Low around 51. SATURDAY: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 67. Chance of precipitation is 90%. SATURDAY NIGHT: A 50 percent chance of showers before 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.

