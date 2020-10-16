TODAY: Isolated showers between 8 and 9 a.m. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 66. Breezy, with a southwest wind 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%. TONIGHT: A 20 percent chance of showers after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. SUNDAY: Showers likely, mainly before 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47. Chance of precipitation is 60%. SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. MONDAY: A 30 percent chance of showers after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45. MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Tags