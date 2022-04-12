TODAY: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 7 a.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Temperature falling to around 49 by 5 p.m. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. TONIGHT: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10 p.m., then a chance of showers between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m. Cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low around 33. West wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. THURSDAY: Sunny, with a high near 48. Breezy, with a southwest wind 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 33. FRIDAY: Partly sunny, with a high near 50. FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.
