TODAY: A 50 percent chance of snow, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 28. North wind 5 to 10 mph. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible. TONIGHT: A 20 percent chance of snow before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming northwest after midnight. FRIDAY: Partly sunny, with a high near 33. FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 7. SATURDAY: Sunny, with a high near 26. SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18.
Weather
Obituaries
Becky Frederick, 67, of Camanche, passed away, Monday at MercyOne. Memorial Services will be 2:00pm, Thursday (March 10) with visitation from 1:00pm to service time at the Clinton Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory.
