TODAY: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. TONIGHT: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m, then a slight chance of showers until 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%. WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 51.

Tags