TODAY: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph. TONIGHT: A 40 percent chance of rain. Cloudy, with a low around 49. Southeast wind around 10 mph. FRIDAY: A 50 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61. South wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. FRIDAY NIGHT: Rain. Low around 39. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Weather
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Gloria Sargent, 75, of Clinton passed away Sunday, March 29, 2020 at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. Full obituary will be in Wednesday's paper. Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory is assisting the family.
Most Popular
Articles
- First COVID-19 case confirmed in Clinton County
- Two new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Clinton County
- NO SHUT DOWN: Reynolds continues to defend not ordering 'shelter in place'
- Parker sentenced to prison for theft, buglary
- Showboat cancels 2020 season due to coronavirus
- Region's first COVID-19 death announced
- Reynolds announces retail store closures but no 'shelter in place'
- School board finds no answers to shutdown questions
- Additional cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Clinton County
- Whiteside County Health Department Statement: Second COVID-19 case confirmed
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.