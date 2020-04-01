TODAY: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph. TONIGHT: A 40 percent chance of rain. Cloudy, with a low around 49. Southeast wind around 10 mph. FRIDAY: A 50 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61. South wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. FRIDAY NIGHT: Rain. Low around 39. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tags