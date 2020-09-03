TODAY: Sunny, with a high near 82. West wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. TONIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 57. West wind around 5 mph becoming south in the evening. SATURDAY: Sunny, with a high near 85. Southwest wind around 5 mph. SATURDAY NIGHT: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. SUNDAY: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.
