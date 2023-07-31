TODAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. TONIGHT: A 30 percent chance of showers after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. WEDNESDAY: A 40 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. WEDNESDAY NIGHT: A 30 percent chance of showers before 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.

