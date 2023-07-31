TODAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. TONIGHT: A 30 percent chance of showers after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. WEDNESDAY: A 40 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. WEDNESDAY NIGHT: A 30 percent chance of showers before 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.
Weather
Taste Traveler
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- 2023 Clinton Herald Athletic Performers of the Year announced
- TASTE TRAVELER: Yen Ching a mainstay for 38 years
- New members added to Board of Directors at Clinton National Bank
- 2023 CHAPY Awards are just about here; Live in person event will take place July 26
- Criminal mischief charge dismissed in graffiti case
- Morrison man charged with sex abuse
- HEAT ALERT: Clinton County Administration Building open as cooling center
- Vaughn pleads guilty to voluntary manslaughter in Hawthorne Woods shooting
- Clinton woman found shot outside MercyOne dies
- Clinton County Republicans announce hog roast
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.