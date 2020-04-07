TODAY: A 50 percent chance of rain and thunderstorms, mainly after 4 p.m. Increasing clouds, with a high near 72. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. TONIGHT: A chance of rain and thunderstorms before 7 p.m., then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 7 and 9 p.m. Mostly cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low around 35. Northwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. THURSDAY: Increasing clouds, with a high near 45. Breezy, with a northwest wind 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph. THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 30.

