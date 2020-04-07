TODAY: A 50 percent chance of rain and thunderstorms, mainly after 4 p.m. Increasing clouds, with a high near 72. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. TONIGHT: A chance of rain and thunderstorms before 7 p.m., then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 7 and 9 p.m. Mostly cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low around 35. Northwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. THURSDAY: Increasing clouds, with a high near 45. Breezy, with a northwest wind 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph. THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 30.
Weather
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Edward Trenkamp, 99, of Preston, IA, died April 4th, 2020 at the Maquoketa Care Center. A private mass will be held at St Joseph's Catholic Church. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Robert E. Mac Learn, 84, of Clinton passed away April 7, 2020 at The Alverno, Clinton. The Clinton Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory is handling the arrangements. Full obituary will be in Thursday's newspaper.
Brandon D. Sturtz 23 of Clinton, died Friday April 3, 2020 in Clinton. A private family service will be held at the Pape Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at later date.
Most Popular
Articles
- ADM: Clinton plant has four COVID-19 cases
- YWCA announces its women of achievement
- Clinton parks close this afternoon: PROCLAMATION ATTACHED
- Purina and Clinton Humane Society give back to pet owners
- Clinton mayor says CPD will enforce governor's proclamation
- Fulton woman creates masks for health care workers
- Whiteside County battling COVID-19 virus head on
- Gateway area experiencing widespread community spread of COVID-19
- Gov. Reynolds: This week is critical. Stay home
- Clinton prepares for online classes during extended school closure
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.