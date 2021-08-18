TODAY: Patchy fog before 8 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. TONIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 67. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm. FRIDAY: Sunny, with a high near 89. Light southeast wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning. FRIDAY NIGHT: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. SATURDAY: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 61.

