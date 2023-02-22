TODAY: Mostly cloudy, with a temperature rising to near 35 by 9 a.m., then falling to around 28 during the remainder of the day. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 12. Wind chill values as low as -5. Breezy, with a northwest wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. FRIDAY: Partly sunny, with a high near 26. FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 39. SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 22.

