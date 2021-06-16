TODAY: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8 and 11 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%. TONIGHT: Showers and thunderstorms likely after 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. South wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. FRIDAY: Showers and thunderstorms likely before 8 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Chance of precipitation is 60%. FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 63. SATURDAY: Sunny, with a high near 85. SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.
Weather
Obituaries
William Raymond Levine, 81, originally from Clinton, died on June 13, 2021. Son of Lester Levine and Louise Zastrow. Survivors are son Stephen Levine and daughter Liz Rollins. Please go to www.peninsulafuneralhome.com/obituaries.
Susan H. Strunk, 75 of Winter Haven, Florida formerly of Clinton passed away Friday. Arrangements are pending at the Clinton Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory.
Karen Joanne Bartachek, 84, of Maquoketa, IA passed away June 13, 2021 at Crestridge Care Center in Maquoketa. Hrabak-Neuhaus Funeral Service is assisting the family. www.neuhausfuneralservice.com
DEWITT [mdash] Jean Gravert, 95, formerly of Delmar, Iowa, passed away peacefully in her daughter's home in Iowa City. Per her wishes, there will be no visitation. A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, July 25, 2021, from 1:00 until 4:00 p.m. at Grossman Hall in Delmar. Arrangements are…
Most Popular
Articles
