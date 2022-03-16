TODAY: A 40 percent chance of rain. Cloudy, with a high near 57. North wind 5 to 10 mph. TONIGHT: Rain likely, mainly after 1 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 37. North wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. FRIDAY: Rain likely. Cloudy, with a high near 43. Chance of precipitation is 60%. FRIDAY NIGHT: A chance of rain, mixing with snow after midnight, then gradually ending. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Chance of precipitation is 30%. SATURDAY: Partly sunny, with a high near 51. SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 32.
